Kozhikode: Kozhikode police arrested a woman, who was on bail in a previous narcotics case, on Thursday morning with over 4 kg of ganja in her possession. Chekrayil Valappil C P Khamarunnisa, a resident of Konad Beach, West Hill, was apprehended near the railway station road shortly after alighting from a train returning from Mangaluru.

The city DANSAF team, in coordination with the city Anti-Narcotics Cell, town police, and women’s police station, seized 4.331 kg of ganja from her bag. Acting on intelligence that she had resumed drug peddling, officials had been monitoring her movements closely.

In 2024, she was booked by Coimbatore police for transporting 4 kg of ganja and was later released on bail. She has previously served a five-year sentence in a case registered by Kunnamangalam police, involving 80.5 grams of brown sugar and 2 kg of ganja. Additionally, she is facing charges in three more cases registered by the Kozhikode excise wing.

Police said she operated by frequently shifting her base, renting houses across different parts of the district. DANSAF Sub-Inspector Manoj Edayedath and Town SI B Sulaiman led the arrest.