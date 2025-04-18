Idukki: The Forest Department has registered a case against 18 people, including a vicar, for allegedly installing a cross on a piece of land at Naranganam, Thommankuthu, Thodupuzha, which the department claims falls under its jurisdiction.

According to forest officials, the cross was erected on protected forest land. However, residents and parishioners contend that the cross was placed outside the forest boundary, on land belonging to the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the Kaliyar Range Office on April 12 uprooted the cross, which was then transported to the range office. It now forms part of the evidence in the case and is currently in Forest's custody.

The Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission has condemned the removal of the cross installed on land belonging to St Thomas Church, calling it a violation of Christian beliefs and an infringement on religious freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission alleged a possible conspiracy behind what it described as a targeted action by the Forest Department against places of worship. It also criticised the silence of political leaders and elected representatives on the issue.

The commission added that it would take legal action against officials responsible for what it termed unlawful actions that could provoke religious tensions.