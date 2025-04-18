Kochi: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court alleging that certain persons have installed flags resembling those of RSS and Bajrang Dal in the temple premises of Manjippuzha Bhagavathi Bhadrakkal Temple, Kollam, during its festival.

The petitioner has sought directions from the court to ensure that the temple premises are used only for religious purposes. The petitioner, who is a devotee of the temple, has pointed out that the alleged actions are against the High Court's order dated 3rd April in Adv Vishnu Sunil Panthalam @ Vishnu Sunil v The Kadakkal Temple Advisory Committee which held that no activity to promote a political party shall be held in any temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Boards.

It is said that a complaint was made before the Kadakkal Police Station by the President and another committee member of the temple advisory committee. Under this, a notice was issued directing the Secretary of the advisory committee to remove the flags and banner.

It is further alleged that during the music festival performance conducted as part of the temple festivals, the musicians sang 'Ganageetham', a music praising the RSS and its former leader, Keshav Baliram Hedgevar.

The petitioner also submitted that RSS has been using the temple premises illegally to conduct mass drills and weaponry training. The petitioner submitted that this is in contravention of a circular issued by the Travancore Devaswom, which has banned the operation of RSS sakhas, weaponry training and mass drill in the temples under the Board. The petitioner also said that these activities were prohibited as per the High Court judgment in G Vyasan v State of Kerala and Ors (2023)

When the petition came up before the bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S on April 11, the petitioner sought time to implead the persons who were allegedly conducting the mass drill and weaponry training.

The matter is posted on 20th May.

(With LiveLaw inputs)