Pathanamthitta: A four-year-old boy died after a concrete pole fell on him at the Konni Elephant Centre here on Friday. The deceased Abhiram is a native of Kadambad, Adoor. The incident occurred around 12 pm while the child was visiting the centre with his family.

According to sources, Abhiram was playing near the pole, which stood approximately four feet high, when it suddenly toppled over and struck him. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after the completion of inquest procedures.