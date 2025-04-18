Dr Mathew Samuel Kalarickal, the pioneering cardiologist revered as the ‘Father of Angioplasty’ in India, passed away on April 18, 2025, at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He was 77.

Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, Dr Kalarickal was instrumental in advancing coronary angioplasty, carotid and coronary stenting in India. He also founded the National Angioplasty Registry of India.

Born on January 6, 1948, in Kottayam, Kerala, he graduated from UC College, Aluva, and completed his MBBS from Kottayam Medical College in 1974. He pursued his MD at Stanley Medical College, Chennai, followed by a DM in Cardiology from Madras Medical College. He began his medical career as a tutor in pediatric surgery.

Drawn by the groundbreaking work of Dr Andreas Grüntzig—widely credited as the pioneer of angioplasty—Dr Kalarickal reached out to him through correspondence. Invited to Zurich on a scholarship, he trained under Dr Grüntzig and later accompanied him to the United States, where he conducted advanced research at Emory University in Atlanta.

On returning to India in 1986, Dr Kalarickal performed the country’s first coronary angioplasty. He went on to pioneer the use of bio-resorbable stents—designed to dissolve naturally in the body—marking a major innovation in cardiac care. He also held patents for devices such as the electronic algometer and the jugular venous pressure scale.

Throughout his career, he served in several premier hospitals, including Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Lilavati Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, and Saifee Hospital in Mumbai.

His funeral will be held on April 21. A service will be held at 2 pm at his residence in Mangalam, Kottayam, followed by the burial at 3 pm at St Peter’s Mar Thoma Church cemetery.