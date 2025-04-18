Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Friday said that actor Vincy Aloshious’ complaint, alleging that a co-actor misbehaved with her while under the influence on a film set, is a serious matter and will be investigated.

“The actress’s decision to come forward and seek legal redress is commendable. Such courage is welcome. We cannot tolerate such trends. Our film industry is a model for the country, and any illegal behaviour that tarnishes it is unacceptable. Action will be taken against such individuals without prejudice,” the minister said.

He added that the film industry must develop stronger internal mechanisms to combat drug abuse. “When similar concerns were raised earlier, we held meetings with film organisations and conveyed the government’s firm stance, which was well received. This issue will also be addressed at the upcoming film conclave.”

The minister urged filmmakers to act swiftly if they become aware of such incidents. “Only collective and decisive action can put an end to this,” he said.

The minister's statement comes in the wake of Vincy alleging that a co-actor used drugs and misbehaved with her on the set of the film 'Soothravakyam'.

Vincy sparked widespread attention on Sunday after releasing a video in which she made the claims. Although she refrained from naming the person at the time, she later filed a formal complaint on Thursday with the Film Chamber of Commerce and the Internal Committee (IC) of the film.