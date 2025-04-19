Thiruvananthapuram: As the validity of the PSC rank list for the appointment of women civil police officers expires on Saturday, protesting CPO aspirants are calling for immediate action. They demand that the list either be extended or that all remaining vacancies be filled by Saturday midnight.

The aspirants have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the past 18 days, hoping for a reversal of the state government’s stance on the matter. They allege that the government is willfully ignoring the list, with only a small number of candidates appointed from the rank list that came into effect in 2022.

As a mark of protest against the government’s continued neglect, the candidates plan to burn their PSC rank files on the last day of the protest. Aspirants say that the government’s intolerant stance toward the protest has been a hard lesson. They question whether it matters that one passes the exam, clears the physical test, and earns a place in the rank list if there is no guarantee of appointment.

In the previous CPO recruitment, the cut-off was just 45 marks, and 815 candidates were appointed. This time, despite a higher cut-off mark, less than 30 per cent of those on the list have been appointed so far, the aspirants allege.