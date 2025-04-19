Kicking off the feasibility study on introducing water metro in 17 locations in the country, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is set to undertake a traffic study, economic and financial analysis for the water transport system. KMRL will do data collection, primary traffic surveys and financial analysis as part of the study. The feasibility of a water metro is being considered in Srinagar, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Patna, Dhubri, Guwahati, Kolkata, Goa, Mangalore, Kollam, Mumbai, Vasai, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Alleppey.

According to the tender notification issued by the KMRL, the agency will gather data on urban development plans and demographic patterns to ensure alignment with city-level priorities. Requirement of feeder services like BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System), Bus services, IPT (Intermediate Public Transport) services etc will be studied.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the primary traffic surveys for assessing ferry passenger characteristics, the following factors will be studied.

i) Jetty-wise boarding and alighting count survey

ADVERTISEMENT

ii) Water transport passenger’s origin and destination cum opinion survey

ii) Household surveys

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridership forecast shall be made for at least two alternative routes, and passenger volumes through data from the State Water Transport Department will be analysed. The study will assess approximate cost estimates based on suggested corridors and revenue based on passenger demand. The agency will also assess approximate revenues based on forecasted passenger demand and various other means, such as property development and commercial exploitation of jetty terminal spaces, which may be attached to the project to make it financially viable.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Board, in its 196th Board Meeting, decided to carry out a feasibility study for developing an Urban Water Transport System in various cities. The Board decided to explore the Water Metro in full or in part in 17 cities across 12 states of India. KMRL was appointed to carry out the feasibility study.