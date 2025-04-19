Palakkad: Seven people were injured in a fireworks accident during the Perumkulangara temple festival in Kottayi late Friday.

The fire broke out around 9.45 pm during the final phase of the fireworks display when flames spread unexpectedly. It quickly ignited nearby stocks of fireworks, gunpowder, and Chinese crackers that had been stored for the celebration.

A piece of metal from a nearby building fell onto devotees due to the explosion. Individuals with minor injuries were treated at a nearby hospital and discharged.

A case has been registered at the Kottayi Police Station, and further proceedings are underway.