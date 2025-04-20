The local self-government department (LSGD) has concluded disciplinary proceedings against an official who had faced suspension for alleged mental harassment of a woman staff member during a review meeting. The woman staff had fainted during the meeting and fallen down, breaking her chin and sustaining injuries. The LSGD has decided to issue a censure and to conclude action against Ramesh K S, Internal Vigilance Officer.

The incident occurred in March 2024 during a review meeting held at the block panchayat hall in Athiyannur, Thiruvananthapuram, to assess the collection of property tax. A woman staff member employed as a clerk at Ottasekharamangalam panchayat was summoned to the dais for the review. During the course of the meeting, Ramesh allegedly spoke in a way snubbing her identity, harassed her mentally in front of other staff and shouted at her to leave the hall, according to a report filed by the Principal Director, LSGD.

The woman collapsed due to mental stress and fell down, sustaining serious injuries to her chin bone, the report cited. Ramesh was placed under suspension in April 2024. A probe report by the Joint Director cited that Ramesh was responsible for the emotional stress endured by the woman staff, which caused her to fall down and sustain an injury.

The probe report said that he conducted a review in a manner that caused mental trauma to the staff. It also recommended that Ramesh be reinstated in service, even while continuing disciplinary action against him, as he acted with the intent to ensure prompt collection of property tax. It was also recommended that staff need not be asked to come to the dais during review meetings, and they may be allowed to sit and speak by providing a microphone at their seats. The suspension was withdrawn, and Ramesh was reinstated in service. In his reply to the memo, Ramesh denied the allegations of harassment and said that the findings in the report are fabricated. He also stated that there was no medical evidence to suggest that the woman staff member fainted, as he had sought details regarding revenue collection. He added in his reply that he also reached the hospital and checked on her condition.

The Principal Director then reported that the woman staff member had fainted due to his harsh behaviour at the meeting, which was evident from the statements of other staff. "He spoke rudely and loudly, causing fear and mental stress among the staff, and it was clear from the statements. However it was not alleged that he held any previous grudge towards the woman staff," the report said.

The woman staff, in her statement, said that she had no other medical ailments till that day when she fainted and that she suffered mental stress causing her to collapse. The government has now decided to issue a censure to Ramesh, noting that his style of conducting review meetings caused a female staff member to undergo long-term treatment, and such behaviour shall not be repeated on his part in future.