Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the media on Sunday that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured him that the Munambam land dispute will be resolved through the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Addressing the media at Lourdes Forane Church, the BJP leader said that the UDF and CPM have misinterpreted the Act, claiming it would not address the concerns of Munambam residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think, unfortunately, some parties have spread misinformation and propaganda about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They have even approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to block it. Everyone in the country, including the people of Munambam, knows who has genuinely worked to resolve their issues—who brought in this legislation—and who, for the past 35 years, has done nothing to help them,” Chandrasekhar told reporters.

The BJP leader visited Lourdes Church to extend Easter greetings to Cardinal George Alencherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the BJP, every festival is important and holy. Today, I had the opportunity to come to the church, seek blessings from everyone, and offer my best wishes for a blessed Easter. I also had the honour of meeting the Cardinal,” Chandrasekhar said.

As part of Easter celebrations, BJP leaders across the state are visiting churches as part of their customary ‘Sneha Yatra’.