Kochi: It was only a month since Pope Francis’ appointment as the head of the Roman Catholic Church when Jain Joseph first visited Rome in April 2013. A native of Thevara in Kochi and an architect with expertise in designing altars of churches, Jain was visiting Rome and the Vatican as part of a pilgrim group. Though he tried his best to get a glimpse of the new Pope during the trip, there was no chance.

The wish remained alive within him and he got the opportunity to share it with Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on January 1, 2014. The occasion was the dedication of the St Thomas’ Church at Kuthiyathode, North Paravur. When Alenchery congratulated Jain on designing the church’s altar, he revealed to the top priest his wish to meet Pope Francis. The cardinal said he will look into it. It took only six months for the layman’s dream to come true. On June 13, 2013, at St Anthony’s feast day, Cardinal Alencherry called.

Pope Francis with Jain Joseph and family. Photo: Special Arrangement

On Monday, Jain relived the memories of the meeting of a lifetime as the world heard the news of Pope Francis’ passing. Jain got the opportunity to seek the blessings from the Pope at Santa Martha Chapel, Vatican, where the pope celebrated his daily Mass. The pope gives appointments to 30 people from different parts of the world each day. Cardinal Alencherry informed Jain that he was selected as one of the invitees on that day.

At Santa Martha Chapel, Jain felt the warmth Pope Francis shared with the world throughout his papal days through his statements that touched many lives. “What’s your father’s name?” the pope asked, holding Jain’s hand. “Joseph,” Jain said. “What does he do?” the pope wanted to know. “Carpenter,” Jain replied. “Oh, St Joseph,” the pope wondered. “He then asked me my mother’s name and I said Mary. Pat came the pope’s reply, ‘Holy Family’,” Jain told Onmanorama, recollecting the meeting that took place a decade ago.

Though Jain had travelled to the Vatican with his wife Maria and children Jose and Lino and was joined by his sister-in-law Sister Maria Theresa based in Rome, only he had the permission to meet the pope. While Jain went inside, the others had to wait outside the chapel.

“There were around 30 people from various parts of the world. After the holy mass, we had the opportunity to spend some time with him. When it was my turn, I gifted him a bronze sculpture of the famous image of Pope Francis carrying a lamb on his shoulder. In return, he gifted me a rosary and other things. I asked him if I could hug him and he agreed,” Jain said. The ‘holy family’ chat happened in between. When the pope asked him about his family, he said they were waiting outside. The pontiff immediately gave permission to bring them inside. The security staff sent out the message and within 10 minutes Jain’s family also got the opportunity to meet the pope.

Jain has designed altars of nearly 200 churches in Kerala since 1995. The latest among his works is the altar of St Michael’s Church, Kakkanad.