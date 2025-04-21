Pathanamthitta: Various associations representing Forest Department employees have condemned the decision of the authorities to suspend a section forest officer and five beat forest officers over the death of a four-year-old boy at Konni elephant rehabilitation centre when a concrete pole collapsed on him. The officers who faced action were in charge of the centre.

The associations pointed out that these junior officers were made scapegoats by the authorities, while sparing the top officials responsible for the tragedy. According to them, no safety audit was conducted at the centre though the Forest Department had prepared the necessary norms for ecotourism destinations back in 2002.

As per the norms, it was the responsibility of a team comprising the forest range officer and experts from the Public Works, Tourism and Health Departments to conduct the safety audit.

No safety audit has taken place at Konni rehabilitation centre, an ecotourism location functioning under the Konni Vana Vikas Agency, which has the Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) South Zone – Kollam as chairman and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Konni as executive officer, said the associations. They alleged that entry was allowed for visitors to the centre without ensuring the safety arrangements.

Tearful farewell

Meanwhile, relatives, friends and local people offered a tearful farewell to Abhiram, the child who lost his life in the shocking mishap at Konni elephant centre. Abhiram’s body was kept at his school, Ganesavilasom Government Lower Primary School, by 9 am on Sunday for public homage and later cremated on the premises of his house.

Abhram (four), son of Aji and Shari of Abhiram Bhavan, Thoyippad, Kadambanad in Pathanamthitta, had visited the elephant centre along with his mother and other family members last week after offering prayers at a temple in Konni. A concrete pole erected as part of beautification works at the centre collapsed over Abhiram when he was posing for a photo, leading to his tragic death.