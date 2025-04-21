Pope Francis, known as a reformer of the Church and a champion of the poor, passed away on Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a statement.

Kerala leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil, expressed their grief over the demise of the head of the Church.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. He was a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue. His legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality."

He was a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor. Pinarayi Vijayan

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual guide to billions. A beacon of compassion, humility, and reform, his legacy of faith and service will inspire generations."

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil

"Pope Francis was very popular. His speeches never exceeded 8 to 9 minutes. Afterwards, he would be at a place where he could meet the people. The Pope embraced them, interacted with them, took photos with them, and thus would only go to his official residence after hours. The Pope's official residence is the Vatican Palace. However, he didn't like living there. He lived in a hostel where cardinals and church leaders holding official positions resided. After I assumed my duties as a church leader, I often saw him coming to the dining room and greeting everyone. I once saw him get up from the dining table to greet a delegation of bishops from China. He would also inquire about their well-being and ask how they were doing whenever he met them in the elevator."

Pope Francis lived in a hostel where cardinals and church leaders holding official positions resided. Mar Raphael Thattil

CPM Genaral Secretary M A Baby

"CPIM expresses condolences on the passing away of Pope Francis. His criticism of capitalism, commitment to inter-religious dialogue, solidarity with Palestine, support for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, disabled & advocacy for the poor & marginalised were unparalleled. His calls to transform our society so that it is rooted in justice and equality will certainly inspire all those who are working to make the world a better place."

CPM State Secretary MV Govindan

The world has lost a great humanitarian who spread the light of human kindness and peace across the globe with the passing of Pope Francis. He played a significant role in making the global Catholic Church more popular. He was a Pope who loved everyone, stood by the helpless and the suffering, and brought about numerous progressive changes within the Church. He even adopted a progressive stance on issues including women's priesthood. We share the grief of the faithful and those around the world who loved Pope Francis, who are pained by his passing. We bow our heads before the memory of the Pope who became a guiding light for the world.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"I had the honour of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis a few months ago. Its a meeting I cherish. I am deeply saddened to hear about his passing. My deepest condolences to all my catholic brothers and sisters in Kerala, India and all around the world."

Union Minister of State George Kurian

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A profound loss for the global community. His life of service, compassion, and faith touched millions. Heartfelt condolences to all grieving this immense loss."

Pope's life of service, compassion, and faith touched millions. George Kurian

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

"A great loss to humanity. Pope Francis was a man of great compassion, breadth of knowledge and depth of experience, who brought a humane understanding to the problems of ordinary people around the world. May his great soul rest in peace."

Pope Francis was a man of great compassion, breadth of knowledge and depth of experience. Shashi Tharoor

Muslim League leader Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

Pope Francis was among the foremost leaders who could influence people through humility and gentle interaction. Had a chance to visit the Pope in Vatican City months ago. The love and gentleness he showed still lingers in my heart. I have spent about two hours with him. The Pope found time to personally greet the large crowd that had gathered for the event. His approach to each person was such that one could not perceive any illness or fatigue on his face. Brotherhood, humanity, and love were what overflowed from him. He leaves behind a life lesson and a message for not only Christians but all of humanity, for future generations to emulate. Thank you for the memories and the love.