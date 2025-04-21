Wayanad/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Elstone Estate group challenging a recent Kerala High Court order that permitted the state government to take over 64 acres of plantation land for the construction of a township project to rehabilitate survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The High Court had earlier allowed the government to proceed with the takeover after depositing an additional ₹17.77 crore with the court registry, in addition to the ₹26.5 crore already remitted. The Elstone group had opposed this move, demanding compensation of ₹549 crore for the land.

The estate had also challenged the single bench's order before the High Court’s Division Bench, which had permitted the state to begin construction after executing a bond.

In its petition to the apex court, the group contended that the land had been taken over illegally under the guise of disaster management and claimed this violated earlier SC rulings. The petitioner also alleged tampering with documents by government officials to deny rightful compensation. The group has now demanded enhanced compensation of ₹1,063 crore.

However, in its affidavit, the state government maintained that all due procedures had been followed and that construction began only after obtaining the High Court’s permission and executing the required bond.

While disposing of the petition, the Supreme Court noted that the construction had already commenced and a related matter was still pending before the High Court Division Bench. It advised the petitioner to pursue the matter there and declined to intervene, citing significant public interest involved in the project.

The ruling comes as a relief to both the government and the landslide survivors, removing a major legal hurdle in the project’s completion.

There had been concern among officials and survivors after news broke that the Elstone group had approached the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) continues full-scale construction at the site, aiming to complete the township on a war footing.