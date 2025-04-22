Kochi: A bomb threat by email was received at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday afternoon, following which the security personnel at the court carried out inspections and ruled it out as a "hoax", police sources said.

The security personnel carried out inspections in and around the court campus by deploying the bomb disposal unit and the dog squad, they said.

According to court sources, the security arrangements at the HC were tightened.

In the last couple of months, such fake bomb threats have been received at district collectorates and offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in several parts of the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Palakkad.

All these threats by email were declared as hoaxes by the police after carrying out searches by deploying bomb disposal units and dog squads.