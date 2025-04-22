Malappuram: Police have arrested a woman from Tirur in connection with a sexual assault and blackmail case involving a fifteen-year-old boy.

The accused, Satyabhama (30), allegedly sexually assaulted the minor, recorded the incident on video, and threatened him using the footage. It is reported that the abuse was committed with the knowledge and involvement of her husband, Sabeek, who reportedly filmed the act. He is currently at large.

It is also alleged that the couple, who are addicted to narcotic substances, attempted to give drugs to the boy. The police further revealed that the duo had coerced the minor into recording nude videos of other women.

The incident reportedly took place in 2021, when the boy was a student. The case surfaced only recently after the victim’s family lodged a complaint, following which the police arrested Satyabhama. Efforts are underway to trace Sabeek’s whereabouts. The Tirur court has remanded Satyabhama in judicial custody.