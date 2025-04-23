Kattappana: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for brutally assaulting his elderly mother using an axe in Kunthalampara near Kattappana on Wednesday.

The accused, Prasad, was taken into custody by the Kattappana police after he allegedly attacked his 75-year-old mother, Kamalamma, inflicting serious injuries to her arms, legs, and head. Due to the severity of her injuries, Kamalamma, who initially received treatment at Kattappana Taluk Hospital, was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, the family has been embroiled in disputes for years, particularly over property rights, which are currently under litigation. Kamalamma had been forced to vacate her home and was living in a makeshift room adjacent to the house, while her husband was staying in a cattle shed nearby.

The discord reportedly escalated following a disagreement over a chicken coop that had been placed, blocking the path to Kamalamma’s room. During the argument, Prasad allegedly attacked his mother with an axe.

According to the locals, Kamalamma had been subjected to continuous harassment by her son and daughter-in-law. However, police confirmed that Prasad’s wife was not at home during the incident, so no case has been filed against her at this point.

Kattappana CI T Murugan said that Prasad has been charged with an attempt to murder case. Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the assault and rushed Kamalamma to the hospital, he added.