Kozhikode: MLA T Siddique who is currently in Kashmir told Manorama Online that numerous Keralites are stranded in Kashmir as airlines cancelled flights following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Siddique said he had contacted the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader to make arrangements for bringing back them home.

“Currently, NORKA is coordinating the repatriation. We are also trying to return as soon as possible. Though we tried, no flight tickets were available for any of the flights scheduled for tomorrow. Only limited flight services are operating here,” added the MLA.

“The residents here are not very worried about the terrorist attack. They are going about their activities as usual. But the tourists are in a panic. Numerous tourists, including people from Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad, are stranded here,” he said.

He added that his return to Kerala would be delayed, as most airlines had cancelled the flights. He added that the sitting related to the Kashmir Committee scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to the terrorist attack.

Siddique reached Srinagar along with MLAs Mukesh, KPA Majeed, and Ansalan as part of the Assembly's Assurance Committee visit.

The MLAs arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to begin a nine-day study tour covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi. However, they were forced to change their plans due to the terror attack, which occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, according to officials. The attack occurred at Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, which is a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world and is dubbed as 'mini Switzerland'.