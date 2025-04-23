Kochi: The mortal remains of N Ramachandran, the Keralite tourist killed in the massive terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, will be brought home this evening. Details regarding the cremation will be decided by the family later.

Ramachandran is a native of Edappally, Kochi.

A close relative of Ramachandran told Onmanorama that the family has received information that the body will be shifted from Srinagar by 11.30 am after finishing legal and medical procedures. The mortal remains will be taken to New Delhi where the government will pay tributes to the victims of the deadly attack. From Delhi, Ramachandran’s body will be brought to Kochi by 4.30 pm in a special aircraft, his cousin Dr Induchoodan told Onmanorama.

Though Ramachandran’s son Aravind Menon had been scheduled to fly to Srinagar this noon, he was asked to cancel the plan. Ramachandran’s wife Sheela, daughter Arathi Menon and grandsons are in Srinagar.

N Ramachandran's house at Edapally.

An ex-NRI, Ramachandran is among the 26 people killed in the terror attack as militants opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon. It is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The attack occurred at Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, which is a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world and is dubbed as 'mini Switzerland'.