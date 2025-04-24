Kasaragod: In an effort to combat the rising menace of drug addiction among youth, the Kasaragod Police have launched a district-wide anti-drug campaign 'Knockout', clubbing the power of sport and social media to drive home the message.

The newly appointed District Police Chief B V Vijay Bharat Reddy kicked off the campaign at the Parakkatta Police Turf on Monday.

The campaign, Reddy said, is aimed at steering youth away from drug use by involving them in constructive activities like sports and creative challenges. 'Knockout' is designed to sensitise the public, especially students and youth, to the growing threat of narcotic use and its severe social consequences.

The 'Knockout' campaign includes a 'shorts' or 'reels' competition and a football tournament featuring prominent local teams. The football matches will be held on May 9 and 10, bringing together teams from across the district, he said.

Participants in the reel/ shorts contest are required to create a one-minute anti-drug video and post it on their own social media accounts. "They must then share the link in the comments section of the official campaign video on the Kasaragod Police's social media pages," said Reddy. The best entries will receive prizes, he said.

There is a disturbing rise in violent crimes, even within families, because of substance abuse, Reddy said. "It is not only destroying their future but also unleashing unprecedented trauma in homes and communities."

Tackling the drug problem requires a joint effort of enforcement agencies and the public, he said. Through 'Knockout', Kasaragod police are attempting to use sports and creative media to reach young minds before drugs do, said the District Police Chief.

Senior officers such as Additional SP Balakrishnan Nair P, Kasaragod DySP Sunil Kumar C K, DCRB DySP Johnson K J, Special Branch DySP Sunil Kumar M, and District Crime Branch DySP Uthamdas T were present at the launch of the campaign.