Kochi will host the second edition of Hortus, the cultural festival organised by Malayala Manorama, from November 27 to 30 at Subhash Park.

This year’s theme, "Me-You-Us: The Power of We," envisions a cultural universe that delves into the depth and breadth of togetherness. Over the span of four days, the festival will bring together more than 500 guests and feature a mix of seminars, debates, film screenings and a book fair. Discussions will traverse a wide spectrum --from literature, cinema, music and art to politics and social change.

After a successful debut in Kozhikode last year, Hortus finds its new home in Kochi, a city with deep historical roots. Fittingly, the venue stands on land that once nurtured the herbal garden described in Hortus Malabaricus, the first book to be printed using the Malayalam script.

Grand launch of Hortus 2025

The official announcement of Hortus 2025 was jointly carried out by Chief Patron Prof M K Sanu, patrons Minister P Rajeev, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, Festival Director N S Madhavan, author C Radhakrishnan, Santa Monica Group CMD Denny Thomas Vattekkunnel, Malayala Manorama Editor Philip Mathew, and Executive Editor Jayanth Mammen Mathew. A distinguished audience from across Kerala’s cultural and social spheres was present to witness the occasion.

Author C Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Hortus Reading Event, while Manorama Books Editor-in-Charge Thoma Dominic announced the introduction of the Hortus Best Novel Award. Speakers included Festival Curator Bandhu Prasad, Malayala Manorama Vice President of Marketing Varghese Chandy, and Chief News Editor R Rajeev, among others.

Hortus Novel Award

As part of the festival, Malayala Manorama has instituted the Hortus Novel Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹3 lakh. The award is open to writers who have not completed 45 years of age as on January 1, 2025.

Submission guidelines:

The novel must be original and unpublished in any form, including periodicals or books.

Translations are not eligible.

Entrants must be under 45 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Submissions must include a type-set hard copy of the work.

Applications should include proof of age, postal address, email ID, and phone number.

Entries will not be returned.

Employees of establishments under the Malayala Manorama Group are not eligible.

Rights to publish shortlisted works will rest with Manorama Books and its associated publications.

The award will be presented at the festival inauguration on November 27, 2025.

Submit Entries To:

Manorama Hortus Prize

Malayala Manorama

Kottayam – 686001

(Mark the envelope as "Manorama Hortus Prize 2025")

Deadline: August 31, 2025

Hortus outreach programmes to kick off today

Meanwhile, the Hortus outreach programmes will begin today in Pathanamthitta, as part of the Concordia-25 celebrations organised by the Thumpamon Diocese of the Orthodox Church. The sessions, hosted at the Sabarimala Edathavalam, will run until May 3.

The events will feature 53 leading voices from the worlds of politics, literature, art, cinema, religion, and social activism. On the first day, CPM General Secretary M.A. Baby will speak on “The Significance of Left Politics in Kerala and Delhi,” while Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan will conclude the series with a talk titled “Democracy That Forgets the People.”