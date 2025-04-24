Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram - VII has sentenced Rajendran (40), a serial killer from Vellamadam in Tamil Nadu, to death for the 2022 murder of Vineetha (38), a nursery worker from Karipur, Nedumangad. Sessions judge, Thiruvananthapuram, Prasoon Mohan, in the order, also slapped a fine of Rs 4 lakh. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he shall serve additional term of three years. The amount shall be given to Vineetha's children, the court ordered. The Legal Services Authority shall also provide compensation for the children and Vineetha's parents.

Rajendran was found guilty of murder, robbery, criminal trespass, and destruction of evidence. The court noted that Rajendran continued to pose a threat to society. The prosecution described it as one of the ‘rarest of rare’ cases, citing Rajendran's history of serial killings and complete lack of remorse. He had earlier murdered Customs officer Subbaiah, his wife Vasanthi, and their 13-year-old daughter Abhishree in Tamil Nadu in a similarly calculated attack.

Psychological assessment by Dr Preethy James ,Government Mental Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed that Rajendran showed no signs of remorse or potential for rehabilitation. Reports submitted by the district collector, jail superintendents of Thiruvananthapuram and Palayamkotta, revenue department, and probation officers from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu reinforced the prosecution’s call for capital punishment.

Vineetha, a widow who had joined the ornamental plant shop in Ambalamukku just nine months before her death, was attacked on February 6, 2022. She had gone to work alone that day despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Rajendran, posing as a customer, fatally stabbed her and fled with a 4.5 sovereign gold chain, which he later pawned to fund online stock trading.

Initially, he had followed another woman wearing a larger gold chain, but switched targets when he lost track of her and found Vineetha alone. In a premeditated move, he slit her throat—a method he had used in previous killings to prevent victims from screaming.

After the murder, Rajendran disposed of the weapon in a pond and fled to Tamil Nadu, switching vehicles along the way. He was arrested five days later by a special police team led by Peroorkada Circle Inspector V Sajikumar. The stolen chain was recovered from a private finance firm where it had been pledged.

With no eyewitnesses, the prosecution built its case using forensic, circumstantial, and cyber evidence. CCTV footage tracing Rajendran’s movements before and after the crime was compiled into 11 pen drives and seven DVDs. In all, 96 witnesses were examined, and 222 documents were submitted during the trial.

A bilingual advocate was appointed to assist Rajendran in understanding the court proceedings. The investigation was led by Assistant Commissioner VS Dinaraj under the supervision of former Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar, with support from a team of senior officers and civil police personnel. Special Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen, Advocates Devika Madhu, Fasna J, and Chithra O S appeared for the prosecution.