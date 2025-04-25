Wayanad: The Forest Department has issued an order to tranquillise and capture the wild tusker that killed an elderly man at Meppadi. Tamil Nadu native Arumughan, 67, son of Perumal of Poolakkunnu colony, was trampled to death by the elephant on Thursday night.

The Forest Department's order states that the tusker will be captured only if it continues to be a threat to the public and refuses to retreat into the jungle. It also directs the deployment of Kumki elephants from Muthanga to help drive the animal back into the wild.

However, initial attempts by officials to drive the elephant into the forest have failed. It is reported that the tusker is still roaming in the nearby forest. A team of veterinarians, headed by the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Forest Department, Dr Arun Zachariah, are on a mission to drive away the animal.

The elephant attacked Arumughan while he was returning home from his work in Meppadi. Arumughan has been living in Poolakunnu near Erumakolly for more than a decade.

Arumughan's autopsy has been completed at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital. Officials said that a cheque of ₹5 lakh will be handed over to his family on Friday, following the completion of his last rites.

Meanwhile, an irate mob has gathered at Erumakolly, demanding strong assurances from top officials before allowing the last rites of Arumughan to proceed.

A large police force has been deployed in the area in anticipation of a possible violent protest by local residents. In response to growing public anger, an all-party action council led by Meppadi panchayath president K Babu has been formed to coordinate agitations and ensure the safety of people in the area. The council includes representatives from political parties, the police, and the Forest Department.

Arumughan is survived by his sons Rajan and Sathyan.