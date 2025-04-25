Changanassery: The demolition of the old concrete floor at the Changanassery KSRTC bus station, as part of the ongoing work to build a new terminal, led to the unexpected discovery of an old well on Thursday.

The well was found at the very spot where KSRTC buses used to halt for passengers to board and disembark. The incident occurred when workers used an excavator to dismantle the concrete flooring of the decades-old structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to locals, the land where the bus station now stands was once privately owned and the well is believed to have belonged to one of the families that had settled there. In those days, KSRTC buses operated from a different point near the esrtwhile ‘New Theatre’, close to the current Sangeetha Theatre, along the MC Road.

The KSRTC later acquired the property to establish a permanent bus station. Though two or three houses located on the land were demolished, the well was left intact. KSRTC employees reportedly used to draw water from it for their needs and to wash buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older residents recall when a bus lost control and partially plunged into the well. Following this accident, authorities decided to seal the well by covering it with a concrete slab as a safety measure.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Society, overseeing the renovation of the bus terminal, has informed that construction work will resume after the well is properly levelled.