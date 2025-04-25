Thousands bid final farewell to N Ramachandran, the Kochi native who was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in an emotionally charged atmosphere. Ramachandran was laid to rest at the Edappally crematorium after people from various walks of life paid their final respects to the deceased.



The mortal remains of Ramachandran were kept at Changampuzha Park, Edappally, from 7 am to 9.45 pm. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, State ministers P Rajeeve, A K Saseendran, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs Anwar Sadath, K N Unnikrishnan and KJ Maxy, District Collector NSK Umesh and actor Jayasurya were among those who paid final respects to Ramachandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union MoS and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi and BJP leader paid homage to Ramachandran at his residence. Suresh Gopi and Muraleedharan stayed at the house throughout the final rites. The police accorded a guard of honour to Ramachandran at his house before the body was taken to the crematorium. Minister Rajeeve, Hibi Eden MP, Mayor M Anilkumar and Collector Umesh were present during the honour.

Suresh Gopi at Ramachandran's residence (left) and Police honour deceased with Guard of Honour at his funeral (right). Photo: Special Arrangement

BJP and RSS activists bid farewell to Ramachandran with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ramachandran Amar Rahein' slogans at Changampuzha Park and his residence. RSS activists also sang their popular ganageetham 'Paramapavithramatham ee mannil' when the body was brought home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular among the neighbourhood and locality, Ramachandran was an RSS activist since his young days. The mortal remains were taken to the crematorium by 12.40 pm.