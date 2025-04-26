Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was brutally assaulted by a male home nurse at his residence in Thatta near Kodumon on April 23, Wednesday. Kodumon police arrested the home nurse, Vishnu, a native of Kollam, after booking him under Section 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) of the BNS on Friday night.

CCTV visuals of the brutal assault surfaced on news channels on Friday after the victim’s wife filed a complaint with the police. In the visuals, Vishnu was seen dragging the patient, Sasidharan Pillai, who was naked. The footage also showed the victim’s head hitting the bottom step of a nearby staircase as he was being dragged on the floor from one room to another.

According to the complaint filed by Pillai’s wife, the accused brutally assaulted her husband using a stick and a belt and dragged him on the floor, causing serious injuries to his face, head, and back.

The neighbours said that the home nurse initially told everyone that the victim had fallen and sustained the injuries. However, doctors suspected otherwise, and the footage from the CCTV camera inside the house was subsequently examined, a neighbour told a TV channel.

Police said the victim is currently admitted to a private hospital and is in the ICU. He reportedly sustained severe injuries to his head and various parts of his body.

In the complaint, the victim’s wife alleged that the accused was unhappy with the instructions given to him to properly look after her husband and return home quickly after going out. Police said further investigation is ongoing.

Sasidharan Pillai’s wife is employed in Thanjavur, and the couple’s only daughter is also out of the station. Hence, the family hired the home nurse through an agency based in Adoor.