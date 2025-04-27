Kozhikode: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a 15-member gang, including his neighbour and two sons, at Palottukkavu here on Saturday. The deceased is Sooraj Ambalakkandy (20) from Palakkottuvayal, near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Police have arrested Sooraj's neighbour Manoj and his sons Ajay (20) and Vijay (20) in connection with the murder.

According to police, Sooraj was beaten to death in the street during a temple festival. Police have booked 15 identifiable persons, including Manoj and his two sons.

Sooraj, son of Bobby Ambalakkandy, was employed at a car service centre in Chevarambalam.

It is learnt that a dispute over vehicle parking between Sooraj and one of Manoj’s sons at SNES College, Chathamangalam, led to the murder.

“Sooraj went to the college and intervened in the dispute to defend a friend involved in it. That might have provoked the assailants. The gang, led by Ajay’s father, came to question him. The whole group then brutally assaulted him—kicking and hitting him after pushing him to the ground,” said a friend of Sooraj, who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident.

The murder took place around 11 pm on Saturday near a shop at Palakkottuvayal. Though Sooraj, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead by 12.30 am.

A tense situation erupted in Palakkottuvayal following Sooraj’s death. Some people attacked Manoj’s house and vandalised his car. Police personnel are camping in the area to prevent further untoward incidents.