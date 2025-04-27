Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Deepening the CPM’s woes in the monthly pay-off scandal, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) revealed in its prosecution complaint that T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, confessed to them about receiving payments from Cochin Minerals Rutile Limited (CMRL) without offering any legitimate services. Dismissing these claims, Veena issued a statement and declared that she had not made any such confession.

This marks her first public response regarding the pay-off scam, which erupted following the exposure of her financial dealings with CMRL. In a statement issued to the media, Veena categorically stated that she had not received any illegal payments.

Her husband, Minister PA Mohammed Riyas, also defended her, accusing the media of fabricating stories based on information disseminated from a political party's office. He added that since the matter is under judicial consideration, he would refrain from commenting further.

SFIO, in its reports filed before the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court, confirmed that Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Veena, did not provide any legitimate services to CMRL. Statements given by Veena herself, the CMRL IT head, and staff of Exalogic corroborate this finding.

While CMRL engaged Exalogic for software services, it simultaneously hired another firm, ATNA Technologies, for the same purpose. This company rendered services to CMRL at a significantly lower cost than what was paid to Exalogic, revealed the report.

Despite making it clear that Exalogic delivered no tangible services, the SFIO report remains silent on why CMRL handed money to Veena's company. It also highlights that Exalogic had availed a loan of ₹90 lakh from Empower India, a sister concern of CMRL, but repaid only ₹4 lakh. The loan, sanctioned at an interest rate of 12 per cent, was disbursed in three instalments.

The Enforcement Directorate, which has obtained a copy of the SFIO report, has once again approached the court seeking access to the attached statement, which together runs over 2,000 pages.

In view of the findings submitted by SFIO, particularly the revelation that Veena allegedly received payments without providing services, Shone George — the complainant in the case — has announced that he will soon move the High Court seeking further investigation against Veena and her company.