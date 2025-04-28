Kasaragod: Around 10 people were injured when a private passenger bus and a hired tourist bus collided near the Kasaragod Town Police Station around 4.30 pm on Sunday. The accident occurred in front of Win Tech Hospital, where the injured are admitted.

Private bus driver Kamalaksha (46), of Kelukunnil, sustained serious injuries. Others suffered minor injuries, said the hospital.

The passenger bus was heading towards Madhur, while the hired bus, carrying a wedding party, was en route from Alampady to Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod town.