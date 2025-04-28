Malappuram: A five-year-old girl from Malappuram has contracted rabies despite receiving a preventive vaccine after being bitten by a stray dog. She is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



The child, a native of Kakathadam, Peruvallur, Tirurangadi, suffered serious injuries in the attack, with wounds to her head and leg.

The incident occurred on March 29, when the girl had gone outside to buy sweets and was attacked by a stray dog. On the same day, seven others in the area were also reportedly bitten by stray dogs. The seriously injured child was initially taken to Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital and later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she was administered the IDRV (Intradermal Rabies Vaccine).

Speaking to reporters, Salman Faris, the girl's father, said, "They sent us home after administering the IDRV vaccine and instructed us to return in two days. During our second visit, they treated her head and leg injuries and again sent us back home. We thought she had fully recovered, but about a week ago, she developed a fever. We brought her back to the medical college hospital, where she tested positive for rabies. She has been undergoing treatment in the ICU for the last six days."

The family has alleged serious lapses in the treatment provided by the hospital authorities. Meanwhile, hospital officials have stated that the child received immediate first aid upon admission and that all required medical procedures were properly followed. They have denied any negligence. Other individuals bitten by the same dog have not shown any symptoms of rabies so far.