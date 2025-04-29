Mananthavady: More than 30 people were injured, when two buses collided head-on at Ondayangadi near Mananthavady on Tuesday afternoon. Two were critically injured.

The impact severely damaged the front sections of both vehicles. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady. Local residents, police, and personnel from the Mananthavady Fire and Rescue Station quickly launched a rescue operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles involved were a Karnataka KSRTC bus heading to Mysuru and a tourist bus carrying 38 passengers. According to locals, the Karnataka bus had around 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Traffic on the Mananthavady–Mysuru road was disrupted for over an hour before normal flow resumed.