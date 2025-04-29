The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the defamation complaint filed by film producer Sandra Thomas, has submitted the chargesheet, naming four accused, including producer Anto Joseph as the first accused. The other accused are B Rakesh, Anil Thomas, and Ousepachan Valakuzhy.

Sandra Thomas described the filing of the chargesheet as a "big victory", stating that the police had validated her statements during the inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even now, attacks continue against me and my films. But I will fight such injustices until my last breath. Many members of the film industry's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) are hunters. In such a scenario, how can victims expect justice when they appear before them?” she asked.

She alleged that complaints are often settled internally, or complainants end up isolated. “The ICC can function effectively only if it includes members from outside the film industry,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas also thanked the Chief Minister, the state government, and the police for completing the investigation in a timely and effective manner.