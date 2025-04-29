Thrissur: In a surprising move, Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandyan has withdrawn the earlier order issued on April 28, which had suspended toll collection at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza. The reversal follows a written assurance provided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on April 29, along with related government directives.

The original decision to halt toll collection at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza was made to ease severe traffic congestion caused by the construction of an underpass and overpasses, part of the black spot rectification work along National Highway 544 on the Mannuthy–Edappally stretch.

The Collector had also instructed the National Highways Authority to take immediate action, with the help of the police, to mitigate the traffic snarls. The April 28 order clearly stated that the Thrissur Rural District Police Chief should confirm whether the NHAI was complying with the directive.

Though toll collection was suspended, payment from Fastag users was deducted while crossing the toll plaza. Only the direct cash collection was suspended.

Traffic snarls around the Chirangara underpass construction site on NH-544 prompted the district administration to hold discussions with the NHAI on February 25, April 4, and April 22, 2025. As no action was taken to alleviate the traffic congestion, a decision was made on April 16 to halt toll collection—but it was held in abeyance at the request of the NHAI.

During the April 22 meeting, it was decided that if the issue was not resolved by April 28, the April 16 decision to stop toll collection would be enforced. However, due to the NHAI’s failure to comply with these directions, the Collector initially ordered the suspension of toll collection. The district collector reportedly made the move after receiving new assurances from the highway authorities.