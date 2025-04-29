Ernakulam: The Forest Department officials on Tuesday arrested and questioned rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, in connection with the tiger tooth pendant he wears. The singer will be produced before the Perumbavoor First Class Judicial Magistrate Court soon, a forest official told Onmanorama.

Vedan was earlier granted bail in a separate ganja case after being arrested by the police from his apartment in Ernakulam. Following his release, the Forest Department took him into custody and shifted him to the Malayatoor Divisional Forest Office in Kodanad.

Meanwhile, Vedan stated that the tiger tooth pendant was given to him by a fan. The Forest Department confirmed that the pendant contained a tiger tooth following scientific examination at a laboratory in Hyderabad. He has been slapped with sections related to hunting and illicit possession of wildlife articles.

A native of Thrissur, Vedan is known for his songs featuring subaltern themes. Vedan and eight others were arrested on Monday during a narcotics raid at their rented apartment at Kaniyampuzha near Vyttila, where the police seized 6 grams of ganja. Police sources said the arrested are part of Vedan's band, including artists and officials.

The raid happened a day after noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa and their friend Shalif Mohammed were arrested by Excise officials with hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi.