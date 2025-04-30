Kannur: Pariyaram police on Wednesday arrested the wife of an autorickshaw driver who was shot dead at Kaithapram here. Mini Nambiar (42), a native of Mathamangalam and the wife of the late KK Radhakrishnan, was booked for conspiring in the murder along with the key accused, Santhosh.

Mini has been named the third accused in the case. A day earlier, the investigation team arrested Sijo Jose, who allegedly supplied the gun to the main accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh opened fire on Radhakrishnan, a BJP activist at the latter's under-construction house on March 20. According to police, the accused carried out the murder after hiding inside the building.

Pariyaram SHO OP Vineesh Kumar officially recorded Mini’s arrest. A court remanded her to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the investigation team, Santhosh murdered Radhakrishnan to take revenge on him for opposing his relationship with Mini. Santhosh and Mini, who were classmates, reconnected at a school reunion and became close. Later, Santhosh started working as a helper at the construction site of Radhakrishnan’s house. As his relationship with Mini grew closer, Radhakrishnan opposed it. He also filed a complaint with the Pariyaram police after Santhosh allegedly threatened him.

According to the police, Santhosh carried out the murder after posting a series of threatening messages on Facebook. At 4.23 pm, he uploaded a photo of himself holding a gun with the caption, "The task is to hit the target. Certain, I will." Later, at 7.27 pm, he posted again, writing, "Didn’t I tell you? Didn’t I tell you not to harm my girl? I can bear it if I lose my life, but my girl... I won’t forgive you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh was a panchayat shooters’ team member responsible for culling wild boars.