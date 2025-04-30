Thiruvananthapuram: In an attempt to boost the national highway network in Kerala, the state cabinet has decided to exempt the state's share of GST and royalty for all future projects implemented by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

In a communique issued after the Cabinet meeting, the government said NH development projects and new national highways are essential for Kerala's development. "Detailed instructions regarding this were submitted to the Union Minister of Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari. The minister had advocated for the state's participation in such projects. The decision (to exempt GST share and royalty is to) ensure the state's participation in upcoming national highway projects."

The cabinet has also eliminated the disqualification based on having buck teeth for recruitment to uniformed force positions in the home, forest and wildlife, transport, and excise departments. The cabinet also granted permission to amend the relevant special rules in the respective departments if such a provision exists.