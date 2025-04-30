Kochi: The Excise Department on Wednesday served summons to cinematographer-director Sameer Thahir for an interrogation related to the hybrid ganja case in which three were arrested from his flat in Kochi. He has been asked to appear before the Excise officials within a week.

The Excise Squad in Kochi arrested three including Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza and their friend Shalif Muhammad on April 27 for possessing 1.63 gram hybrid ganja. The excise department decided to question Thahir in the case as the trio were nabbed from his rented flat in Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Excise Commissioner told Manorama News that his team had been monitoring Thahir's flat for more than a month over reports on camping of drug users. He added that film personalities frequented the flat for discussions.

While announcing the arrest of Rahman and two others, Excise Deputy Commissioner TM Maju confirmed that Thahir would be questioned in detail as giving space for drug use is also an offence under the NDPS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sameer Thahir had directed Malayalam movies including ‘Chaappa Kurish’, ‘Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi’ and ‘Kali’. He had cranked camera for superhit movies like ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Big B’ and ‘Diamond Necklace’.

The Raid

The Excise sleuths raided the flat around 2 am on April 27. A case is registered against the three under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise inspector KP Pramod told Manorama News that the trio nabbed from the flat are regular drug users. The directors and their friend had reached the flat for discussions related to a movie, he added.

The three accused were released on station bail around 5.30 am.

With the arrest of the directors, the alleged drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry is back in the spotlight. Recently, Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a narcotics case after he made a cinematic escape from a hotel when a DANSAF team reached there for a raid. He was later released on station bail after interrogation and medical examination.