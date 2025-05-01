Kochi: The seizure of a suspected leopard tooth from popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas V Murali, better known as Vedan, does not establish a strong prima facie case against the young singer, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Perumbavoor stated. The court made the statement, seen as a setback to the Forest Department, while granting bail to Vedan in a case registered against him under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act on charges of unauthorised possession of a leopard tooth.

The court observed that the case at the current stage is solely based on the recovery of the alleged leopard tooth and the authenticity of the article was yet to be determined. The court also noted that there was no evidence to link the singer to offences such as hunting, trading or unlawful acquisition of the leopard tooth.

“He has no prior involvement in similar offences and there remains a real possibility that the possession was neither wilful nor mala fide or that the article may not in fact be a genuine leopard tooth. While forensic analysis may determine the authenticity of the article, the current materials do not establish a strong prima facie case,” the bail order, dated April 30, said.

The court also observed that given the isolated nature of the incident and the accused’s willingness to comply with any bail conditions, the chances of him committing further wildlife-related offences appeared minimal.

In a strongly worded observation, the court stated that there was no need to balance conservation efforts with the fundamental rights of an individual. Bail was granted to Vedan on conditions including a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount. The forest department had objected to Vedan being granted bail, citing he may tamper with evidence, intimidate witnesses, abscond or assist others involved in the alleged offence to evade the law.

The wildlife case was slapped on Vedan after he was arrested, along with eight of his friends, from a flat in Kochi on Monday for possessing 6 grams of ganja. The accused were let off on station bail in the narcotics case registered by the Hill Palace police. The forest department registered the case against him on Tuesday. Forest sleuths entered the scene after police during the raid in the flat found that the pendant he usually wears during performances contained a leopard tooth. Vedan has told the investigators that he received the pendant as a gift from a fan during an award ceremony in Chennai.

The forest department has drawn criticism from multiple corners for allegedly targeting the singer, who hails from a backward community and raises strong subaltern themes through his performances. On Thursday, the ruling CPM also condemned the forest case against the rapper.