Kuwait City: A Malayali couple was found dead with stab wounds in Kuwait on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Suraj, a native of Kannur and a nurse at Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Health Center under the Ministry of Health, and his wife Bincy, a native of Keezhillam in Ernakulam, who worked as a nurse in Ministry of Defense. The couple was found dead in their flat in Abbasiya this morning.



According to friends, both had returned home after completing a night shift. They were reportedly in the process of moving to Australia for work. Preliminary information suggests that the two stabbed each other following a quarrel. Neighbours are said to have overheard arguments between them earlier.

The bodies were found by the building security guard in the morning. Reports say that both had knives in their hands. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and began further proceedings. The couple’s children are currently in Kerala.