Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds is likely to lash isolated places across Kerala today. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for five districts – Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

A yellow alert indicates moderate rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. As per the alert, isolated places in the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lighting and gusty winds with speed reaching upto 50 kmph till May 4.

No warning is issued for fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coats. However, fishermen are restricted from venturing into the sea off southern Tamil Nadu coast and Kanyakumari on May 2 to 4.

Lightning: KSDMA issues safety guidelines

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes.