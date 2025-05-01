Thrissur: The grandest of all temple festivals here, Thrissur Pooram, commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of flags at the main participating temples — Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu — and their affiliated temples.

With cheers and jubilation, the flag was first raised at Thiruvambady, officially announcing the arrival of Pooram. Soon after, the festive spirit shifted to Paramekkavu, where the flag was also hoisted, marking a week-long celebration in Thrissur.

The sample fireworks display is scheduled for 4 May. On 5 May, tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar will ceremoniously open the southern gopuram entrance, step onto the festival ground, and blow the conch, marking the formal announcement of Pooram.

The main Pooram celebrations will take place on 6 May. This year, both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples have promised several surprises, particularly during the kudamattam (colourful umbrella exchange) and the fireworks display.

Preparations for the fireworks by the Thiruvambady faction are progressing steadily. The construction began four months ago under the guidance of traditional fireworks artisans.

Currently, the crafting of amittu, kuzhiminnaal, maalappadakkam, and gund (various types of firecrackers) is underway. In line with Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) guidelines, different chemicals are being combined to create a visually stunning display that will illuminate the skies above Thekkinkadu Maidanam.

This year’s display will feature three distinct types of amittu, including the “Magical Crystal”, a “Surgical Strike” that ascends into the sky, and another that conveys a special message.

According to Thiruvambady Devaswom Joint Secretary Sasidharan, the fireworks this time are composed like a chart-topping song — meticulously crafted and designed to captivate.

Organisers have also made extensive arrangements for the crowds expected to witness the fireworks. Both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu teams have extended their fire lines further inward, allowing spectators to safely view the display from within Swaraj Round itself.