Kochi: A young man was found dead on the Lokmanya Tilak - Thiruvananthapuram North Superfast Express on Wednesday when the train reached Piravom Road station. The unidentified man was travelling in a crowded general compartment.

It is suspected that he had boarded from Goa. A ticket to Kannur was found in the young man's pocket. When the train reached Piravom Road station, his co-passengers became suspicious and informed the railway police.

The police conducted an examination and confirmed that he was dead. Some of the passengers reportedly said that the youth had not been moving since morning. The railway police suspect that he had been dead for a long time.