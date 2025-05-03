Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the fire accident at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital an unfortunate incident. Addressing the media, he said that electrical inspectors are conducting a detailed examination to determine the cause of the fire.

“Health Minister Veena George left for Kozhikode this morning. Further decisions will be taken after her review,” said the CM.

A fire broke out in the emergency block of the Kozhikode Medical College’s new building on Friday around 7.40 pm. Several patients, including those in critical condition, were swiftly evacuated from the building after thick smoke billowed out of the UPS room. Over 30 patients were shifted to five private hospitals in the city.

Speaking to Manorama News, Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip said that necessary arrangements are being made at the Government General Hospital, also known as Beach Hospital, to accommodate more patients. She added that an expert team of doctors has also been deployed to the Beach Hospital to handle the emergency.

Responding to complaints about exorbitant bills issued to patients shifted to private hospitals, she said she would contact the Health Minister and bring the matter to her attention.

“This is Kozhikode. I hope private hospitals will cooperate with the government in treating poor patients,” she said.

A meeting of the medical board and health department officials is currently underway at the medical college. A decision regarding the autopsies of those who allegedly died during the evacuation is expected to be taken at the meeting.

It is alleged that five people—including two women and three men—who were in critical condition died while being moved from the building that caught fire. MLA T Siddique alleged that they died of asphyxiation. However, the medical college superintendent dismissed these claims, stating that all five died due to complications related to their pre-existing health conditions.