Kozhikode: Preliminary post-mortem findings have ruled out smoke inhalation as the cause of death for the four patients who allegedly died during the evacuation after a fire broke out in the CPU room of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital's casualty block. Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police A Umesh said the initial report from the doctors who conducted the autopsies showed no evidence that smoke was responsible. "We are waiting for the final report. Only then can we reach a definitive conclusion," he added.

According to the initial medical assessment, 72-year-old Gangadharan Pulichikolatameethal, a cancer patient from Nedumpoyil near Meppayur, died due to cardiac arrest. He had been admitted with low sodium levels and was on oxygen support when the fire erupted. Bystanders reportedly had to disconnect the oxygen to evacuate him, a relative said. Naseera, a Wayanad native who had allegedly attempted suicide, died of poisoning. She was on ventilator support in the ICU at the time of the fire, and her relatives alleged she was left without ventilation for nearly 30 minutes during the evacuation.

Gopalan K Gopalan Thuppayamthodi (67), from West Hill, Kozhikode, was admitted with severe stomach pain and was also on ventilator support. His preliminary cause of death has been listed as organ failure, the ACP quoted the doctors. Another patient, Surendran, had reportedly lost his pulse around 6.30 pm—about 100 minutes before the fire incident occurred, ACP added.

The fire, which originated in the UPS room of the PMSSY block, triggered panic on Friday night. Patients were urgently evacuated in a combined effort by the police, fire force, volunteers and medical professionals. Earlier that day, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique had alleged that at least three people died due to smoke inhalation during the evacuation—a claim that the hospital superintendent later denied.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the incident. She noted that the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit or an internal fault in the UPS battery system.