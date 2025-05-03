Kochi: BJP national council member Shone George alleged on Saturday that the SFIO report provided substantial evidence against Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL-Exalogic case.

Addressing the media in Kochi, George claimed that, as per the SFIO report, a fraud of ₹282 crore has taken place in CMRL. Of this, ₹2.8 crore is linked to Veena Vijayan, while the rest involves suspected money laundering through her company's transactions.

"Veena's assets must be seized and redistributed to those affected, as she has now been named an accused under Section 212/14. This demand was already included in my complaint," he said. "It must be investigated why this corruption occurred in the first place, what kind of profit CMRL gained from it, and what losses the state incurred. The case must be investigated by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Furthermore, since the SFIO report finds the accused guilty under Section 447 for money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate should now take up the case," he added.

He further said that Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions, received ₹3 lakh from CMRL for software services that ATNA Technologies provided for ₹2.45 lakh. “In addition, she received ₹5 lakh as an advisor. All these transactions are documented,” he said.

George further said that entries in the chief accountant’s records—3,334 in total—have been detailed in Annexure 16 of the report. “If Annexure 16 is made public, it will reveal who received money. This will be a major topic of discussion across Kerala in the coming days,” he added.

He also confirmed that the documents were taken into custody during the SFIO's probe and that corruption is evident in the report. “Twelve institutions are currently under investigation,” George said.