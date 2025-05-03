Wayanad: Tensions flared in Karinkali Kunnu near Cheeral on Saturday morning as angry farmers waylaid forest department personnel, demanding immediate action against a leopard suspected of killing several domestic animals in recent days.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a bull calf belonging to Thovarimala Rajesh was found dead and partially eaten. The killing marks the fourth such case of cattle-lifting in the past few days, according to local residents.

“The situation is alarming. People are scared to step out after dark,” said M S Febin, a resident of the area. “We are constantly under threat. If someone tries to save their livestock, they’re risking their lives.”

Villagers from nearby hamlets like Vellachal, Nambiyarkunnu, and Karinkali Kunnu also voiced frustration at what they described as inadequate forest department measures. They alleged that the department had placed cage traps with bait previously, but in one case, a dog tied as bait was removed the next day, rendering the trap ineffective.

“A trap without proper bait is just a showpiece,” said Febin, claiming that the forest officials often cite trap placement without ensuring they are effective.

In response, forest officials assured residents that additional night patrols would be deployed and camera traps installed to monitor the animal’s movements. Once the leopard’s trail is identified, effective cage traps will be placed, they said.