Palakkad: A migrant worker was found dead with his throat slit following a clash between labourers in Attappadi on Sunday, reported Manorama News. The deceased, Ravi (35), was a native of Jharkhand.

According to Manorama News, Noorin Islam, a native of Assam and the prime suspect, remains at large. The two were reportedly involved in an altercation that escalated into a violent confrontation. Agali police have launched an investigation.