Thrissur: BJP leader and Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday backed state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's directive against using symbols, flags, and slogans that incite religious or political rivalry as part of the festivities of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram is an annual spectacle to be held on the sprawling grounds of ancient Vadakkunnathan Temple here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Gopi, who represents the Thrissur constituency in Lok Sabha, said Vasavan's directive is good in a way to make the festival acceptable for everyone.

However, the Union minister made it clear that the directive should not be a hurdle for the traditional and ritualistic rights in connection with the Pooram festival, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that there are some rights in connection with the Pooram that cannot be put on hold for anything.

"Otherwise, it is good. Festivals are the assets of the society. So, it is good that the festivals are held in accordance with the (wishes of) society...in a united way and in a manner acceptable to everyone," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union minister also wanted the state Devaswom Minister to bring more clarity on his directive in this regard.

After a review meeting on Saturday regarding this year's Thrissur Pooram, scheduled to be held on May 6, Vasavan said that the government, district administration, corporation and devaswoms have made all necessary preparations to conduct the Thrissur Pooram in the most remarkable and successful manner."Anything that incites religious or political rivalry, such as symbols, flags, and slogans, should not be used as part of the Pooram," Vasavan said on Saturday.

The Devaswom minister's warning came in the wake of recent controversies regarding the usage of such symbols in some temple festivals in the state.