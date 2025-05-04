4 Keralites die in road accident in Tamil Nadu
Thiruvananthapuram: Four Malayalis were killed after a van collided with a bus at Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The deceased are Thiruvananthapuram natives, reported Manorama News. Three others were injured in the accident.
More details are awaited.